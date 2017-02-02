Submitted photo

South Harrison FFA Attends Missouri Public Speaking Institute: Seven members of the South Harrison FFA participated in the Missouri Public Speaking Institute in Chillicothe. Members learned the importance of giving a clear message in public speaking, tips on interview skills, developing key messages, extemporaneous speaking rules, and practice techniques of speeches. Andrew McCrea and Missouri State FFA Officers led the workshops that helped prepare members for public speaking. Pictured are: Jesse Jennings, Wyatt Ellis, Zack Glenn, Anderson Rogers, Lexie Brogan, Kaycee Vandiver and Emily Creasey.