Melba Laverne Hart, 1929-2017

PRINCETON, MO: Melba L. Hart, 87, of Princeton, MO passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Bethany Care Center, Bethany, MO.

She was born July 1, 1929 in King City, MO the daughter of Laverne and Eva (Taylor) Antle.

On January 6, 1951 she married Robert Raymond Hart. He preceded her in death on July 12, 2012.

Melba was a member of Zion Baptist Church. She loved to sing and dance and to go fishing in the river.

In addition to her husband, Melba is preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Alma Carmichael, Beverly Sharp, Jeneal Groom and Jenelda Carmichael.

Survivors include her sons, Robert Laverne “Bobby” (Sherry) Hart, McFall, MO, Raymond Lynn (Rosemary) Hart, Council Bluffs, IA; 1 grandchild, Lydia Marie Hart, Gilman City, MO; 3 great grandchildren, Cooper Fenimore, Bethany, MO, Trysen and Phoenyx Ratliff, Cainsville, MO; brothers, Richard “Dickey” (Charlotte) Antle, Princeton, MO, Jerry (Etta) Antle, Princeton, MO, Bobby (Barbara) Antle, Stewartville, MO; sisters, Connie (Denny) Snapp, Kansas City, MO, Sharon Lippitt, Kansas City, MO, Carolyn Hewitt, St. Joseph, MO; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 2 at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Princeton, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com