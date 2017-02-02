Donald D. Carter, Sr., 1937-2017

BETHANY, MO: Donald D. Carter, Sr. “Donnie”, 79, of Bethany, MO (formerly of Pattonsburg and Coffey, MO) passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO.

He was born on February 22, 1937 in Pattonsburg, MO the son of Dutch and Daisey Carter.

On April 14, 1962 he married Wanda Cole in Coffey, MO. She survives of the home.

Donald served in the United States Navy and worked as a bulldozer operator for Everett Quarries in Plattsburg, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 5 brothers, Jack, Leo, Jacob, Leland, and Frank Carter; mother-in-law, Rita Cole; sister-in-law, Rosie Hunt; and grandson, Michael Bell.

Survivors in addition to his wife, Wanda, include daughter, Cindy Carter, Bethany, MO; son, Donnie (Shelia) Carter, Clarksville, TN; daughter, Delta (Jeff) Dohlman, Wichita, KS; son, Treve Grey, Allerton, IA; daughter Tina (Kenny) Bell, Polo; 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; and brother, Elbert “Eb” Carter, Jr. (Reva), St. Joseph, MO.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial with military rites will follow in Coffey Cemetery, Coffey, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com