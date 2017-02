Submitted photo

BodyBronz delivers to the food pantry: BodyBronz 24/7 Tanning with the help of their customers and employees were able to deliver 170 pounds of canned food to the Harrison County Food Pantry. Throughout the month of December all customers received a discount on tanning with their donation of canned food.

Pictured from left to right: Bailey Mehrhoff, Kyla Plymell, Melissa Miller and Cindy Gentry.