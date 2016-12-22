Walter K. Vandiver, 1932 – 2016

Bethany, MO: Walter K. Vandiver, 84, Bethany, MO passed away Saturday, December 17, 2016 at a Bethany, MO hospital.

He was born February 1, 1932 in Bethany, Missouri the son of Earl and Hazel Dorcas (King) Vandiver.

On December 11, 1953, he married Mary Jo Pierce. She survives of the home.

Walter was employed by Places’ Warehouse for 35 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Junior, Carl Lee, Lloyd and Everett Vandiver; sister, Francis Bourne; son-in-law, Bobby D. Gilliland and great-grandson, Jase.

Survivors in addition to his wife, Mary Jo, are sons, Allen Dean (Yvette) Virtue, Ridgeway, MO and Kenneth (Lois) Vandiver, Bethany, MO; daughter, Deborah Gilliland, Ridgeway, MO; 9 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 23, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial with military rites will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday. Memorials may be made to the Family Choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.