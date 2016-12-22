Statewide health agency provides grant to Harrison county food pantry

Republican-Clipper photo
Food pantry donation: Kimberly Tuck, left, chief executive officer and president of Home State Health, presents a replica of a $2,000 check that her agency presented last Thursday to the Harrison County Food Pantry. The contribution will be used to purchase nutritious food for clients of the pantry. She is pictured with Cathy Smith, executive director of the food pantry, and Jim Parker, a member of the board.
Home State Health on Thursday presented a $2,000 donation to the Harrison County Food Pantry to promote healthy food choices and to fight chronic disease.
TO READ FULL STORY YOU MUST BE AN ONLINE SUBSCRIBER …http://www.bethanyclipper.com/subscriptions