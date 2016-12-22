Snow, ice make driving hazardous

Icy roads have made travel hazardous this weekend leading to numerous accidents and one fatality near Pattonsburg and a serious accident north of Bethany where two young children were injured.

Four-year-old Remington J. Doolittle of Hatfield was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital after receiving serious injuries Friday afternoon when a car driven by his grandmother, Teresa Hudson, 61, of Hatfield, slid off Highway 69 and crashed two miles north of Bethany. Another child, Kadence A. Lambert, 6, received moderate injuries. The children were not secured in safety seats, according to the Highway Patrol.

A Des Moines, Iowa, truck driver died Friday night when his Freightliner went off the roadway and struck an embankment along I-35, six miles north of Pattonsburg. He was pronounced dead at the Cameron hospital.