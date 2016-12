Republican-Clipper photos

Shopping night: Several local officers treated youngsters to a shopping night at the Bethany Walmart store last week. The Shop With a Cop night is an annual event involving the Bethany Police Department, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Highway Patrol, Department of Conservation and the 3rd Circuit Children’s Division. Pictured, above, is Policeman Aaron Parkhurst was shopping with Abel Carnagie, left picture.