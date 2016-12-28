Poisoning case, Middle School development were among the top stories during past year

YEAR IN REVIEW

The top stories from the pages of the Republican-Clipper were highlighted by stories of tragic events and some promising news about economic developments. There were also stories about turmoil in city government and the election of a new president.

January

South Harrison has completed the installation of automated external defibrillators (AED) in all school buildings.

A woman’s body was exhumed from an Amish cemetery, northwest of Bethany, after her husband, now living in Kentucky, confessed that he had poisoned her nine years ago while they were living in Harrison County.

TO READ FULL STORY YOU MUST BE AN ONLINE SUBSCRIBER …http://www.bethanyclipper.com/subscriptions