Linda Dean, 1959-2016

Linda Dean, 57 died at her home in Cainsville Saturday, December 17, 2016.

Linda was born August 5, 1959 in Colorado Springs, CO. She married Dennis Dean and was a homemaker. Her parents William and Louise (Neiderheser) Gallagher preceded her in death.

Survivors: Husband: Dennis, Cainsville; Son: Steven, Cainsville; Daughters: Angela Karr, Minooka, IL, Shanna Caruisi, Joliet, IL, Amber Alstot, Joliet, IL.

Cremation was provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel. There will be no services. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.