Kenneth Lee Willis, 1932 – 2016    

Mercer, MO: Kenneth Lee Willis, 84, Mercer, MO, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2016 at his home.

He was born June 30, 1932 in Akron, Missouri the son of Chester C. and Ethel M. (Thomas) Willis.

On December 23, 1956, he married Virginia Jones in Princeton, MO. She survives of the home.

Kenneth served his country in the United States Army. He was a farmer most of his life raising grain and livestock.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Dennis and Noel Willis.

Survivors in addition to his wife, Virginia, of 59 years are his sons, Chuck (Shelley) Willis, Princeton, MO and Larry (Betty) Willis, Mercer, MO; brothers, Harlin Willis, Ronnie (Kay) Willis and Marvin (Janet) Willis; sisters, Norma (Mervil) Flanagan and Sharon (Jim) McLain; 2 grandchildren, Eric (Amanda) Willis and Jennie Willis; 2 great-grandchildren, Jacob and Luke Willis.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in Freedom Cemetery, Cainsville, MO. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to donor’s choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.