Junior Ray “J.R.” Daniel, 1924-2016

Junior Ray “J.R.” Daniel, 92, of Overland Park, KS (formerly of Pattonsburg, MO) passed away December 16, 2016 at his home in Overland Park.

Junior was born August 6, 1924 in Pattonsburg, MO the oldest child of Dee Clay and Clara Velma (Simpson) Daniel.

On March 2, 1944 he married Ramona R. Wagenknect in Leavenworth, KS. She preceded him in death on October 7, 2001.

J.R. graduated from Pattonsburg High in 1943. He was a W.W. II veteran having served in the Navy CB’s. Afterwards, he went to college and became a high school teacher. He taught in Tarkio, MO, Olathe, KS, and in the KCMO school system (Central Junior and Southwest High) retiring in 1987. J.R. was a Christian and a member of the Lenexa, KS Church of Christ. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Ramona, J.R. was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Harold and Charles Daniel; 2 sisters, Eva Dunlap and Mary Minor; 2 brothers-in-law, Clayton Minor and Weldon Hartley; and 3 sisters-in-law, Lavera, MaryLou and Sandra Daniel.

Survivors include his 3 daughters, Myrna Goldston, Bixby, OK, Meredith Daniel, of the home, Merlynn (David) Ferguson, Lincoln, NE; son, Vaughan (Kathy) Daniel, Hendersonville, TN; 5 grandkids, Amy Goldston, Bixby, OK, Tara (Paul) Marcoux, Tulsa, OK, Michael (Alicia) Ferguson, O’Fallon, IL, Jenna (Jon) Tidball, Belleville, IL, Shawn Ferguson, Lincoln, NE; 7 great grandkids, Alex, Emma, Ellie, Katelyn, Keira, Ava, and Ethan; brother, Norman (Clara) Daniel, Canyon, TX; sister, Evelyn Hartley, Cameron, MO; brother-in-law, Donald Dunlap, St. Joe, MO; sister-in-law, Mildred Daniel, Pattonsburg, MO and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 30 at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Pattonsburg, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pattonsburg Senior Center in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com