John L. Carter, 1947-2016

BETHANY, MO: John L. Carter, 69, of Bethany, MO, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in Bethany, MO.

He was born April 25th, 1947 in Bethany, MO the son of John L. (Jack) and Lillian (Maniszewski) Carter.

On April 19th 1971 he married Alison C. Amos. She survives of the home.

John graduated from Ridgeway High school in 1965 in Ridgeway, MO. John served his country in the United States Air Force. He served his country in the Vietnam War from 1965-1969. He was an appliance repairman in Raytown, MO and then moved to Bethany and later opened Carters Appliance in 1996. He retired after 43 years.

John was preceded in death by his parents (John and Lillian) and brother-in-law Clyde Umbenhower.

Survivors in addition to his wife, Alison include 2 sons, Shannon and Shawn and wife, Kim; 2 daughters, Stacey and husband, Moe Muro, and Stefanie and husband, Jake Findley; grandchildren, Kailey, Hanna, Brett, Hunter, Creek, Hayden, Grant, Kameron, Holden, Hudson, Croy, and Phoenix; and sisters, Carol (Rick) Clark, Jackie Umbenhower, and Iris (Terry) Maxwell.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, January 2 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Antioch Cemetery, Bethany, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Donor’s Choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.