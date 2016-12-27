James William “Bruzz” Cook, 1929-2016

EAGLEVILLE, MO: James William “Bruzz” Cook was born December 12, 1929, on the farm north of Blythedale to Lewis “Babe” and Nanny (Todd) Cook. He passed peacefully in his sleep on Christmas morning 2016 at his home. James attended school in Blythedale and grew up on the family farm.

On March 14, 1968 he married Nina Jean Boswell and proudly took on the role of dad to three girls, Debi, Diana, and Rhonda. On November 14, 1977 a son, Jim Bob, was born and completed their family. Later in life he and Nina opened their home to many foster children. One very special ‘son’ Chris Weddle always remained part of the family. Jim enjoyed teaching the kids how to live the country life and taught them about gardening, horseback riding and caring for livestock. He loved and took much pride in his huge garden, his livestock and loved spending his time outdoors. He and Jim Bob always had livestock together and worked to maintain the farm. He enjoyed life on the farm and loved to spend time on the tractor.

With a large family and many friends Jim also enjoyed visiting, storytelling (he knew SO many), and playing cards. Oh how he loved to play cards. His grandchildren always loved the challenge of playing pitch with him even though he was usually the one to win. He would place high bids on a handful of what seemed nothing and rarely did he go set, he knew just how to throw those cards. On many occasions, he was the first to show up for the card party and the last to leave. There was always a story or a funny joke to tell those around him and he enjoyed his daily stops at various gas stations and cafes to pass the time visiting and catching up on the latest happenings.

Jim worked maintaining the Lamoni Country Club for over twenty years and later went to work mowing for the parks in Lamoni. There aren’t many people around who have mowed as many hours as he did! His visits to the local station will be missed as well as the tootsie roll treats he always had for the kids.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Babe and Nanny; wife, Nina; brothers: Robert, Richard and Terry; sisters: Hazel, Helen, and Nadine; daughter in law, Joanne; great-granddaughter McKenzie Bowen; brothers-in-law, Kenneth “Fritz” Boswell and Clarence “Bliz” Boswell; and sister-in-law, Sue (John) Slaughter.

Survivors include: Son, Jim Bob Cook; daughters: Debi (Greg) Sittner, Diana Cox (John Veatch), and Rhonda (Vince) Grabill; foster son, Chris (Linda) Weddle; grandchildren: Avery Cook, Cody (Cassie) Sittner, Callie (Brandon) Hunter, Joshua Laws, Katie Laws, Logan (Alisha) Laws, Austin Grabill, Chyanne Grabill, and Dakoda Grabill; great-grandchildren: Allie Cash, Cheyenne Cash, Lily Sittner, Alexis, Ambrey and Asher Hunter, Ryan and Sarah Laws, Dawson Folsom, Zoe Bowen, Aubrey Ware, Jayden Riggen, Isabella, Sophia and Noah Laws, Korbin and Zoey Grabill, and Jaxcynn and Meric Hansel; brother, Andy Cook; sister, Mary Lou Moore; sister-in-law, Helen Cook; brothers-in-law, Morris (Jennifer) Boswell, James “Tot” Boswell; and a huge host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jim was a wonderful grandpa, he always called the kids by some pet name (rastus, festus, whatever he could come up with at the time) and he loved to hold the babies. If there was a baby nearby he was sure to ask for his chance to hold it. He is already greatly missed!

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 29 at the Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the City of Lamoni Parks and Recreation Department in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com