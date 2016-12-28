Geraldine Johnson Sutton, age 94, died on December 24, 2016, in Kansas City, Hospice. Geraldine is survived by her daughter, Christine Sutton, Kansas City, Missouri, her granddaughter, Amy Mansour and great grandson, Kaysan Mansour, Richardson, Texas, step-granddaughter, Ashley Johnson and step-great grandson, Henry Johnson, Jasper, Georgia, step-granddaughter, Alisha Burke, Liberty Hill, Texas and daughter-in-law, Cathie Sutton, Bethany, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Sutton and son, Kevin L. Sutton.

Geraldine was born on May 29, 1922 in New Hampton, Missouri to parents Worth Johnson and Dorothy Kreder Johnson. She graduated from New Hampton High School. She worked in the defense plant in Kansas City during World War II and was a homemaker after marrying Robert Sutton and having 2 children. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and enjoyed bowling on several teams. She was most known for her Antique Shop and booths over many years in Bethany.

A private service will be held.