Fitzgerald Family Trust gives grant to library

Photo by Lela Stotlemyre, Bethany Public Library
Library receives gift: Bethany library Director Janee’ Lehleitner accepts a $20,000 donation on behalf of the library from Nick Fitzgerald of the Fitzgerald Family Trust. The trust was established by the Fitzgerald family, founders of Central Programs and Gumdrop Books to benefit local causes and non-profit organizations. Jeff Fitzgerald, to Nick’s left, also joined in the presentation at Wednesday night’s Library Board meeting. Also pictured, from the left, are library volunteer Judy Hinkle and Library Board members Phil Conger, Lynda Foster and Denise Wagner.
The Fitzgerald Family Trust, which was established by the family that founded Central Programs and Gumdrop Books, made a major donation to the Bethany Public Library at last Wednesday night’s Library Board meeting.
