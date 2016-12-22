Craft items on display at Holiday Bazaar

Republican-Clipper photos, Kathy Conger

Big turnout for shopping event: The Annual Holiday Bazaar held Saturday, Dec. 10, at the American Legion Hall south of Bethany was filled with a large variety of locally made items. Pictured on the left: Rhonda Underwood stops by the booth of Chasity Stulz of Pattonsburg, to view one-of-a-kind items. Pictured to the right is Sheila Robertson of Bethany showing her homemade crafts including knitted items and painted bottles.

Lisa Fisher, Kim Hamilton, Evelyn Bennett, Georgia Powers and Shelly Mahaffey brouse the homemade jewelry table at the Holiday Bazaar.