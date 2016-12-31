Photo, courtesy Ron Kinsler, Unionville Republican

Defensive effort: South Harrison’s Cooper Jennings pictured right, attempts to block a shot put up by a Putnam County player during a game last Tuesday night against the new conference rivals in Unionville. The Lady Midgets defeated the visitors from Bethany by a score of 44-36. South Harrison’s boys lost in overtime to Putnam County in the late game. Peyton Spurling, left picture, was guarding a Putnam player. Game details were unavailable.