Republican-Clipper photo

Officials sworn in for new terms: Newly-elected county officeholders will begin their new terms on Jan. 1, 2017. They include, from the left, Sheriff Josh Eckerson, Zach Wilson who was elected as coroner, North District Commissioner Rick Smith, South District Commissioner Jim Holcomb, County Assessor Lila Craig; Public Administrator Kim King and County Treasurer and Collector Cheryl Coleman. Circuit Judge Jack Peace swore in the officials last week in the courtroom.