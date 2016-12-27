Republican-Clipper photos

A festival of music: Band director Ted Keck, top photo, conducts the South Harrison Concert Band in a performance at the Winter Concert Thursday night in the high school gymnasium. The band performed some of the music that it will play in January at the Missouri Music Educators Association convention at Tan-Tar-A. A dessert bar was held during the concert to raise funds to send the band to the Lake of the Ozarks.

Band alumnus Clayton DeWitt, bottom photo, directed the 7th grade band in a performance of “They Once Rang,” a song that he wrote in memory of Eddie Eller, who was the father of one of the 7th grade students. Clayton, a music composition major at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, has written several songs for both the middle school and high school bands before he graduated in the spring. He also arranged the last four years of drum line songs used by the band.