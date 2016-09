Dillon Glenn, 18, of Bethany was seriously injured Thursday evening when his 2004 Chevy Impala slammed into the back of a South Harrison school bus that was unloading children along Highway 136, east of Bethany. Glenn was flown by Lifelight to a Kansas City, Mo., hospital. The Highway Patrol said Dillon was seriously injured. Two young children on the bus received minor injuries and were taken by private car to HCCH. More information on this accident will be reported as it becomes available.