Western style: Harrison County representatives are dressed in frontier apparel while competing in the 4-H National Western Heritage contest Aug. 2-6 in Branson, Mo. The team competed against about 70 young people from Missouri, Kansas, Montana and Colorado. Pictured are: back row, from the left, Michael Addison, Jacob Addison, Fayne Hamilton and Randy Klingensmith. Front row, Aerona Hamilton and Cheryl Klingensmith. Fayne Hamilton was fourth place medalist for the Missouri team in center fire and Aerona Hamilton was third place medalist in costuming.