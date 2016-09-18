Republican- Clipper photo by Emma Coulthard
date 2016-09-18

Republican- Clipper photo by Emma Coulthard

South Harrison Grandparents' day fun, South Harrison elementary school held their Grandparents' Day celebration September 9th at the elementary school. Jeanie VanMeter rolled the dice while playing a game with grandson Jasten VanMeter.
Carolyn Arney enjoyed a game with her granddaughter Ashley Ford.
Time for some hugs: Jordyn Perkins poses for a picture with her grandmother Mary Bowles during Grandparents’ Day at the South Harrison Elementary School. Grandparents from the community spent the afternoon enjoying activities and snacks with the children in the annual event.