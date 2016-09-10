South Harrison gets more Gunnar Martin than it can handle

-
Republican-Clipper photos, Max Conger
Tough loss for Bulldogs: Colton Davidson, top photo, cuts the corner on his way for some yardage in South Harrison’s loss to the Polo Panthers. Gunnar Martin puts pressure on quarterback Cody Weller while Brandon Haffey tries to hold him off. The Bulldogs had trouble controlling Martin, one of the top players in the state.
South Harrison knew going into the Polo game that it would get a heavy dose of burly running back Gunnar Martin.
But the unexpected thing was the Panthers’ stout defense that put pressure on Bulldog quarterback Cody Weller and kept the South Harrison’s running game bottled up all night long.