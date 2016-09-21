Scott Alan Couchman, son of Richard and Betty Couchman, was born July 24, 1969 in Davenport, IA. The Lord called him home on September 16, 2016 at the Wayne County Hospital in Corydon, IA.

Scott lived in Davenport until he was 2 years of age. He and his parents moved back to the family farm in Sewal, IA where Scott grew up. He attended Seymour Community Schools throughout his school years, graduating in 1987. He then went to Indian Hill Community College in Centerville, IA and Buena Vista in Ottumwa, IA, graduating with a double major in Business Management and Entrepreneurship in 1991. After graduating college, Scott got a job with NRCS in Corydon, IA where he worked until his passing.

Scott’s Granddad Howard was a big influence in his life. He taught Scott from a young age the many things he would need to know to help run the farm. You would see Scott at the farm if he wasn’t going to school or to work. He was there every chance he got living the farm life he loved.

After his Granddad’s passing, Scott continued to run the family farm for his Grandma Dorie. He enjoyed spending time with her most evenings and during their Friday luncheons. Scott also enjoyed lending a helping hand to his neighbors whenever needed.

Scott and Angela Dawn Buis met on a blind date in November of 1997. After their date they began spending a lot of time together and ended up falling for each other. Scott knew she was the love of his life so he asked Angie to marry him in December of 2000. On June 9, 2001, Scott and Angie were married in Ridgeway, MO. They resided in Sewal, IA where they were raising their three girls-Kaitlyn, Erynn and Miley. Scott and his family were very active in their community and members of the Corydon Bible Church, where he as a young boy accepted the Lord as his Christ and Savior.

Scott’s greatest loves were his wife, his daughters, and farming. He instilled his love of farming into his family. He enjoyed supporting his daughters in everything they did. Whether it be ballgames, 4-H, dancing, band or performing he was their biggest fan.

Scott and his “Tomboy” Kaitlyn spent many, many hours taking care of the farm. Whether it was the cattle, the crops, or making repairs each moment was special to both of them.

Scott and his “Princess” Erynn enjoyed the Daddy/Daughter dances at school and dancing in their living room to his favorite “Market to Market” theme song, spinning her around finishing with a BIG dramatic dip. He always told her she got her dancing moves from him.

Scott and his “Half-pint” Miley enjoyed rocking in his blue chair, reading stories, and playing the “100 Pin Bowling” game on the Wii. The competition was on! He showed no mercy to his little “Half-pint”, and Miley’s night was not complete without getting a whiskering on her cheek from her daddy.

Scott enjoyed taking Angie and his girls on family vacations and seeing things they hadn’t ever seen before. Their trips were always adventurous and memorable, especially the latest trip they took in August to Branson, MO with his cousin, Nancy. He loved seeing his family happy and having a good time. You could see the pride and love he had for them in his eyes and smiles.

Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents: Howard Levis and Neil and Lorene Couchman; mother-in-law: Sue Buis; and cousins: Michael Levis and John Drake. He leaves behind his wife: Angie; daughters: Kaitlyn, Erynn and Miley; parents: Richard and Betty Couchman; grandma: Doris Levis; father-in-law: Gene Buis; sister-in-law: Paula (Ken) Rinehart; nephews: Cole, Clay (Tiffany), Ben and Joe Rinehart; great-nephews: Wade and Knox Rinehart; as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

Funeral Service will be Friday, September 23, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. at the Corydon Bible Church, with Pastor Jeff Hontz officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, September 22, 2016 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Thomas-Randolph Funeral Home in Corydon. Memorials may be given to Scott’s girls. Condolences may be shared at www.thomasfh.com.