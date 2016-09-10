Northwest MO State Fair 2016

September 10, 2016
The Bethany fairgrounds were packed throughout the weekend with fair goers looking for a good time. Thursday evening patrons watched as the parade cruised through town.
PRINCETON, MO: Irene Hendrickson, 104 of Princeton, MO passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2016 ...
Kenneth Lambert, age 75, Bethany, Missouri, formerly of Grant City, Missouri, passed away ...
Max L. Ross, 81, lifelong resident of Cainsville, MO, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at ...
Dr. Enrique Fausto Jimenez , 62, died at his home in Bethany, Saturday, September 3, 2016. ...
COLUMBIA, MO: Lois Emma Fitzgerald, 89, formerly of Bethany, MO passed away Tuesday, August ...