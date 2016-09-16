Nina M. Adams, 59, of Hatfield died Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at Mosaic Life Center, St. Joseph.

Nina was born February 19, 1957 in Norfolk, VA and retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation. She married James Adams in 1955 in Marcus, WA. She was preceded in death by her Father: Manning England; step-mother: Faye England; sister: Tanya Pendergraft; a son and a grandchild.

Survivors: Husband: James; sons: John Stieh, Kenneth Stieh; step-daughter: Selenia Boone; Sisters: Teresa Douglas, Tobie England; step-brothers: Danny England, Randy England, Robbie England, half-brother: Raymond; Mother: Pat Zumple; 10 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family inurnment. Cremation provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.