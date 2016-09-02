Max Ross, 81, Cainsville, died Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at North Kansas City Hospital.

Max was born Nov 6, 1934 in Cainsville to Paul and Genevieve (Cain) Ross. His parents preceded him in death. Max was a member of the Cainsville Assembly of God Church, were he had served as deacon and board member. He owned and operated Ross Hardware and Plumbing. He had served as Cainsville City clerk and a former school board member.

Survivors: Wife: Carolyn of the home; Son: Kevin (Julie) Ross, Quincy, IL; Daughter: Teresa (David) Doty, Cainsville; Sisters: Anna Ruth Bain and Connie (Orville) Willis, both of Bethany; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.

Services: Saturday, September 3, 2016 at Assembly of God Church, Cainsville; burial: Glaze Cemetery, Cainsville. Memorial gifts: Guatemala Missions. Services by Stoklasa Memorial Chapel, Cainsville. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.