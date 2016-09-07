Max L. Ross, 81, lifelong resident of Cainsville, MO, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at North Kansas City Hospital. Max was born November 6, 1934 to Paul and Genevieve Cain Ross. He married the former Carolyn Sue Thompson on September 27, 1958. She survives.

Max graduated from Cainsville High School in 1952 and attended Northwest University in Maryville. He was drafted by the St. Louis Browns as a catcher in 1952. During training camp, Max had the opportunity to catch for famous players such as Satchel Paige, Ralph Beard, and Stubby Obermire. Max suffered a career-ending injury when a base runner slid into home, cleating him in the chest and rupturing two discs in his lower back.

After his injury, Max returned to Cainsville and worked for his uncle in the hardware business. He worked as a plumber and electrician and operated Ross Hardware for almost 50 years. Max was a member of the Cainsville Assembly of God Church, where he served as a deacon. He also served as City Clerk, as a member of the Cainsville R-1 School Board, and as a volunteer fireman for many years. Max loved hunting and fishing and was a very passionate gardener, but his favorite pastime was being a jokester. He enjoyed having fun and lived life to its fullest.

Max accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior and was always ready to share his Jesus with anyone who would listen. In 1978, he went on a mission trip to Guatemala and his heart was captured by the Central American people. Max was a very spiritual man and proved the doctors wrong on many occasions. He suffered a massive stroke in 2008 and was not expected to live at that time. Max continued to quote 1 Peter 2:24, “By His stripes, I am healed,” and saw his vision come to pass as he walked out of the hospital. He experienced a cardiac arrest in 2010 and was revived by the North Harrison Ambulance crew. Max pulled the same trick later that year and was life-flighted from the ball park in Cainsville.

He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. Although Max is absent from his earthly home, he is now walking the streets of gold with Jesus and his Heavenly Father.

In addition to his wife of almost 58 years, Max is survived by daughter Teresa (David) Doty of Cainsville, and son Kevin (Julie) Ross of Quincy, IL. He was the devoted grandfather of Philip (Randa), Matthew (Elaina), Timothy, and Micah Doty and Logan Ross, and great-grandfather of Jordann Cate, Maci Mae, and Ross Cleo. Max is also survived by two sisters, Connie (Orville) Willis and Anna Ruth Bain, both of Bethany. Also surviving is his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Shirley Thompson, of Cainsville and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Genevieve, and a brother-in-law, Junior Bain. Father and Mother-in-law Forest and Maggie Thompson, Brother-in-laws and Sister-in-laws, Lester and Ailene Ziegler, Earnest and Flossie Thompson, and Betty Thompson.

Visitation was Friday, September 2, and a Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, September 3, both at the Cainsville Assembly of God Church.

Memorials may be made to the Assemblies of God to support Guatemalan Missions.