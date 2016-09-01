Lois Emma Fitzgerald, 1926-2016

COLUMBIA, MO: Lois Emma Fitzgerald, 89, formerly of Bethany, MO passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at her home in Columbia, MO.

She was born December 23, 1926 in Evanston, IL the daughter of Harold Eugene and Edith Emma (Ferguson) Goodwin. They preceded her in death.

She married Kenneth Larry Fitzgerald on November 27, 1947 in Chicago, IL. He survives of the home.

In addition to her parents, Lois is preceded in death by 5 brothers and 2 sisters.

Survivors in addition to her husband, Kenneth, include sons Barry (Carol) Fitzgerald, Columbia, MO and Jan (Cathie) Fitzgerald, Independence, MO; grandsons, Zachary, Jesse, Patrick; step grandson, Bruce Harper; granddaughter, Erica Fitzgerald; great granddaughters, Samantha, Anya, January; and great grandson, Brodie Broderick.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 5 at Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home where friends may call after 9:00 a.m. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com