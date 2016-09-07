Legals in the 09-07-16 Republican-Clipper edition

Lincoln Township will meet the second Saturday of every month at 7:00 a.m. in the maintenance barn in Hatfield.
(32-1tc)
Bethany Township will meet at 5:00 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the Bethany Township barn.
(32-1tc)
Dallas Township will meet the second Wednesday of every month at 7PM CST or 8PM CDT at the Bob MCoy residence, 23498 W St Hwy EE, Martinsville.
(32-1tc)
Notice
of
Trustee’s
Sale
Default having been made in payment of the note described in and secured by Deed of Trust dated October 16, 1996 executed by Kelly Kadolph and Traci Kadolph, husband and wife and recorded in the office of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County, Missouri on October 29, 1996 in Book 555 at Page 303 conveying to the undersigned Successor Trustee the following described property in Harrison County, Missouri, to wit:
ALL
OF
LOT
NINE
(9),
OF
KINGS
FIRST
ADDITION
TO
THE
CITY
OF
BETHANY,
MISSOURI
At the request of the legal holder of the note who has elected to declare the entire indebtedness due and payable, and in accordance with the provisions of the Deed of Trust, the undersigned successor trustee will on Thursday, the 29th day of September, 2016 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., to wit at 2:00 p.m., sell the property at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash at the South door of the County Court House in the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri, to satisfy the note and costs.
Donald E. Bucher
Successor Trustee
(32-4tc)
Notice
of
Trustee’s
Sale
Default having been made in payment of the note described in and secured by Deed of Trust dated September 5, 2001 executed by Kelly Kadolph and Traci Kadolph, husband and wife and recorded in the office of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County, Missouri on September 7, 2001 in Book 589 at Page 115 conveying to the undersigned Successor Trustee the following described property in Harrison County, Missouri, to wit:
A
TRACT
OF
LAND
BOUNDED
BY
A
LINE
DESCRIBED
AS
BEGINNING
AT
A
POINT
ON
THE
NORTHEAST
CORNER
OF
LOT
ONE
(1),
FAIRVIEW
ADDITION
TO
THE
CITY
OF
BETHANY,
MISSOURI,
SAID
POINT
BEING
35
2/3
RODS
NORTH
AND
20
RODS
WEST
OF
THE
SOUTHEAST
CORNER
OF
THE
SOUTHEAST
FOURTH
OF
THE
NORTHWEST
QUARTER
OF
SECTION
FIFTEEN
(15),
TOWNSHIP
SIXTY-THREE
(63),
RANGE
TWENTY-EIGHT
(28),
THENCE
EAST
144
FEET,
THENCE
SOUTH
112
FEET,
THENCE
WEST
144
FEET,
THENCE
NORTH
112
FEET
TO
THE
PLACE
OF
BEGINNING,
EXCEPT
THE
EAST
SEVENTY-FOUR
(74)
FEET
THEREOF
At the request of the legal holder of the note who has elected to declare the entire indebtedness due and payable, and in accordance with the provisions of the Deed of Trust, the undersigned successor trustee will on Thursday, the 29th day of September, 2016 between the hours of b 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., to wit at 2:00 p.m., sell the property at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash at the South door of the County Court House in the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri, to satisfy the note and costs.
Donald E. Bucher
Successor Trustee
(32-4tc)