Legals in the 09-07-16 Republican-Clipper edition

Lincoln Township will meet the second Saturday of every month at 7:00 a.m. in the maintenance barn in Hatfield.

Bethany Township will meet at 5:00 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the Bethany Township barn.

Dallas Township will meet the second Wednesday of every month at 7PM CST or 8PM CDT at the Bob MCoy residence, 23498 W St Hwy EE, Martinsville.

Notice

of

Trustee’s

Sale

Default having been made in payment of the note described in and secured by Deed of Trust dated October 16, 1996 executed by Kelly Kadolph and Traci Kadolph, husband and wife and recorded in the office of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County, Missouri on October 29, 1996 in Book 555 at Page 303 conveying to the undersigned Successor Trustee the following described property in Harrison County, Missouri, to wit:

ALL

OF

LOT

NINE

(9),

OF

KINGS

FIRST

ADDITION

TO

THE

CITY

OF

BETHANY,

MISSOURI

At the request of the legal holder of the note who has elected to declare the entire indebtedness due and payable, and in accordance with the provisions of the Deed of Trust, the undersigned successor trustee will on Thursday, the 29th day of September, 2016 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., to wit at 2:00 p.m., sell the property at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash at the South door of the County Court House in the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri, to satisfy the note and costs.

Donald E. Bucher

Successor Trustee

Notice

of

Trustee’s

Sale



Default having been made in payment of the note described in and secured by Deed of Trust dated September 5, 2001 executed by Kelly Kadolph and Traci Kadolph, husband and wife and recorded in the office of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County, Missouri on September 7, 2001 in Book 589 at Page 115 conveying to the undersigned Successor Trustee the following described property in Harrison County, Missouri, to wit:

A

TRACT

OF

LAND

BOUNDED

BY

A

LINE

DESCRIBED

AS

BEGINNING

AT

A

POINT

ON

THE

NORTHEAST

CORNER

OF

LOT

ONE

(1),

FAIRVIEW

ADDITION

TO

THE

CITY

OF

BETHANY,

MISSOURI,

SAID

POINT

BEING

35

2/3

RODS

NORTH

AND

20

RODS

WEST

OF

THE

SOUTHEAST

CORNER

OF

THE

SOUTHEAST

FOURTH

OF

THE

NORTHWEST

QUARTER

OF

SECTION

FIFTEEN

(15),

TOWNSHIP

SIXTY-THREE

(63),

RANGE

TWENTY-EIGHT

(28),

THENCE

EAST

144

FEET,

THENCE

SOUTH

112

FEET,

THENCE

WEST

144

FEET,

THENCE

NORTH

112

FEET

TO

THE

PLACE

OF

BEGINNING,

EXCEPT

THE

EAST

SEVENTY-FOUR

(74)

FEET

THEREOF

At the request of the legal holder of the note who has elected to declare the entire indebtedness due and payable, and in accordance with the provisions of the Deed of Trust, the undersigned successor trustee will on Thursday, the 29th day of September, 2016 between the hours of b 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., to wit at 2:00 p.m., sell the property at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash at the South door of the County Court House in the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri, to satisfy the note and costs.

Donald E. Bucher

Successor Trustee

