Leadership Northwest Missouri recruiting for 2017 class

Leadership Northwest Missouri is looking for the right men and women to fill its 2017 class, promising those who join an experience they’ll never forget. Eight days over a seven-month period is the commitment, but the results are worth so much more. The deadline to apply is December 1, 2016.

Often, seminars offer tips on leadership and networking, but leadership Northwest Missouri is different. It provides a localized experience, offering leadership training, education on hot topics in the region, and access to a well-connected network of contacts.

The 2017 class will begin with a two-day retreat at Conception Abbey, January 18 and 19, led by Tim Crowley, Ph.D., a national speaker on personal and professional development. Daylong monthly classes will follow in various communities throughout our 19 region, (Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carol, Clay, Clinton, Davies, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Sullivan and worth), with the class graduation scheduled for June 29.

Class participants will come away with a new outlook on the workplace, enhanced leadership skills, hands-on team building exercises, communication and motivational skills, and so much more.

Please contact Deb Powers if you have questions or to request an application; e-mail: debpowers@gmail.com website: http://www.leadershipnothwestmissouri.org