Larry Dean Craig, 1947-2016

RIDGEWAY, MO: Larry Dean Craig, 69 of Ridgeway, MO passed away Monday, September 12, 2016 at his home in Ridgeway, MO.

He was born September 1, 1947 in Bethany, MO the son of Clell and Virginia (Hamilton) Craig.

On May 9, 2009 he married “Grace” Edgarda Amora in Ridgeway, MO. She survives of the home.

Larry served in the United States Navy. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. He was a member of Kirkley Chapel Church, Ridgeway, MO.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia.

Survivors in addition to his wife Grace include, daughter, Holy Craig, Albany, MO; son, Toby Craig, Gilman City, MO; grandson, Houston Craig; father, Clell Craig, Carrolton, MO; brother, Gerald Craig, Carrolton, MO; and special friend, Tina Gilmore.

Larry has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.

There will be a family visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, September 17 at the family home, 1308 N. 2nd Street, Ridgeway, MO 64481. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.