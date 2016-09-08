Kenneth Robert Lambert, 1941 ~ 2016

Kenneth Lambert, age 75, Bethany, Missouri, formerly of Grant City, Missouri, passed away September 7, 2016, at his home with his family by his side.

Kenneth was born May 3, 1941 near Grant City, the son of the late Owen Kenneth and Lennis Bernice (Pritchard) Lambert.

Kenneth was a graduate of Mount Ayr High School, class of1959, Mount Ayr, Iowa.

On December 12, 1965 he was united in marriage to Martha Green at the Methodist Church in Mediapolis, Iowa. To this union two children were born, Renee’ and Chad.

Kenneth was a veteran, having served his country in the United States Air Force.

Some of his memberships included: Grant City United Methodist Church, Young Farmers, a 52-year member of the Allensville Lodge, Allendale, Missouri, a former board member of the Worth County School Board and the MFA Board.

Kenneth was a rancher and farmer in the Grant City area where he enjoyed raising cattle and crops.

Preceding him in death were his parents, and two brother-in-laws, Richard Bain and Harold Miller.

His survivors include; his wife Martha of the home, Bethany, daughter Renee’ Lambert and husband Jack Bailey, Hallandale Beach, Florida, son Chad Lambert, Bethany, sisters, Mary Lou (Galen) Cook, Grant City, Rowena Miller, Carlisle, Iowa, Nona Ann Bain, West Des Moines, Iowa,

brothers, Calvin (Shirley) Lambert, Enson, Ohio, Keith (Mary Kay) Lambert, Allendale, Gary Lambert, Mount Ayr, many nieces, nephews and a host of friends and loved ones that knew him.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 10, 2016 at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home in Grant City. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM prior to the services. Burial will be in the Redding Cemetery, Redding, Iowa. Military graveside services will be under the auspices of the Missouri Military Honors and the Worth County Memorial VFW Post #3123.

Memorials: Harrison County Home Health and Worth County R-3 School

