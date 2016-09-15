Kenneth Luverne Groves, 1954-2016

BETHANY, MO: Kenneth Luverne Groves, 61 of Bethany, MO passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at his home in Bethany, MO.

He was born October 14, 1954 in Bethany, MO the son of Wilbur and Dorothy (Stitt) Groves. They preceded him in death.

On May 2, 1976 he married Margaret Brooke in Bethany, MO. She survives of the home.

Kenneth was a graduate of South Harrison High School, Bethany, MO and a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church, Bethany, MO. He served in the United States Navy and later was the Chief Operator of Water Treatment Plant for the city Bethany.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by his sister, Veta Gilpatrick and nephew, Jerry Gilpatrick.

Survivors in addition to his wife, Margaret include daughters Nikki Groves and Ami Brooke; grandsons, Tristan Hill and Treyton Campbell; sister, Verla (Junior) Fine; brothers-in-law, Richard Gilpatrick and Ed Brooke; and sisters-in-law, Carol Shipley, Mary Boehner, and Kathy Lee.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 20 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Coffey Cemetery, Coffey, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Coffey Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com