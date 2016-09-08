Irene Hendrickson, 1912-2016

PRINCETON, MO: Irene Hendrickson, 104 of Princeton, MO passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at Pearls II Eden for Elders, Princeton, MO.

She was born August 22, 1912 in Mercer County, MO the daughter of Arvel Wayne and Vernie (Burk) Nigh. They preceded her in death.

On August 20, 1936 she married Earl Eugene Hendrickson in Ottawa, KS. He preceded her in death on February 9, 1992.

Irene was a homemaker and a lifelong member of the Modena Christian Church.

In addition to her husband and parents, Irene is preceded in death by her son, Arvel Eugene Hendrickson; grandson, Gary Parkhurst; sons-in-law, James Parkhurst and Lee Sabotka; brother, Loris Nigh; and sister, Lesta Lamm.

Survivors include daughters, Delores Parkhurst, Princeton, MO, Delain Ploessel, Leon, IA; daughter-in-law, Donna Hendrickson, Princeton, MO; grandchildren, Kenny, Earnest, Keith Parkhurst, Sara Freis, Tammy Booth, Mary Elsbary, Violet Kilby, Peggy Herring, Eugene and Joe Hendrickson; 16 great grandchildren; and 16 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 10, at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in Prairie Ridge Cemetery, Modena, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home where friends may call after 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Prairie Ridge Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com