Gibson receives overall Reserve Champion

Submitted photo Overall Reserve Champion: Kiley Gibson, 17, of Ridgeway, received Overall Reserve Champion Crossbred Gilt and Reserve Champion Middle Weight in the FFA Swine Show at the 2016 Missouri State Fair on August 20. Kiley is the daughter of Jason and Lori Gibson.

