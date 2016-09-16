Gene Hagan, 1943-2016

Harold Gene Hagan, 73, Gibson, AZ,  formerly of Cainsville, died August 21, 2016. Gene was born July 7, 1943 in rural Harrison County.

Gene was a former co-owner of Hagan Elevator in Cainsville. After selling the elevator, Gene pursued his love of building and traveling by working across the mid-west for various contractors. He graduated from Cainsville High School.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents: James & Nina (Alexander) Hagan, Son: Thad Hagan.

Survivors: Sons: Randall, Rex and Travis; Sisters: Margaret (Mike) Booth and Peggy Hagan.

Celebration of Life: Saturday, September 17, 2016 at  First Baptist Church, Cainsville.  Inurnment at a later date. Arrangements Stoklasa Memorial Chapel. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com

