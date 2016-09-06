Dr. Enrique Jimenez, 1954-2016

Dr. Enrique Fausto Jimenez , 62, died at his home in Bethany, Saturday, September 3, 2016.

Enrique was born in Bell-Lloch d’Urgell in Catalonia, Spain to Julia Jimenez Escudero and Araceli De Miguel Zarza. His parents preceded him in death.

In June, 2008 he married Judith Freeseman in Bethany. Enrique was a Spanish professor at Graceland University, Lamoni, Iowa from 2001 until his death.

Survivors: Wife: Judith of the home; Children: Miguel Jimenez, Ripton, CA; Alicia Jimenez, Oakland, CA.; Samantha Freeseman, Christa Freeseman, Brady Freeseman, all of the home; Jeremiah Freeseman, Parkersburg, IA; Darrel Epperson II and Douglas Epperson both of Bethany; Brother: Victor Jimenez De Miguel, Barcelona, Spain; 4 grandchildren.

Funeral services were Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at Bethany Memorial Chapel. Cremation was provided following the services with inurnment at a later date. Tributes maybe left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.