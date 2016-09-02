Dousing out a fire

Republican-Clipper photo

Firemen hose down the remains of a mobile home that was destroyed in a fire last Tuesday afternoon at 1001 Factory Street, near Miriam Cemetery. Cheryl Miller, the occupant of the trailer, was in the process of moving out of the residence when the fire broke out. She was away from the trailer at the time. Fire Chief Jacob Denum said the fire may have started when a candle was left burning in the back bedroom.

Firemen from the New Hampton and North Harrison fire departments assisted the Bethany department in fighting the fire under a mutual aid agreement.