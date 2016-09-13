Dorothy Bush

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on FacebookEmail this to someoneShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestPrint this page

Dorothy Bush, 96, Bethany formerly of Cainsville, died Saturday, September 10, 2016 at Crestview Home.

Dorothy was born March 2, 1920 in Stamford, CT.  Dorothy was a Sergeant in the Marine Corp. Women’s Reserve during WWII. She worked in various Government Office Buildings in Washington, DC. It was during this time, she met and married her husband: Clarence Bush.

She was a member of the Cainsville United Methodist Church, O.E.S. #23 Bethany, Lifetime member of NRA, National Geographic Society, Charter member of the National WWII Memorial and a charter member of the Women’s War Memorial.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph John and Frances (Serafina) Parker, husband, Clarence, all her brothers and sisters.

Graveside services with military honors were Thursday, September 15, at Oaklawn Cemetery, Cainsville, MO; burial Oaklawn Cemetery, Cainsville. Memorial gifts: Oaklawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Stoklasa Memorial Chapel, Cainsville. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.

Obituaries , , , ,