Dorothy Bush, 96, Bethany formerly of Cainsville, died Saturday, September 10, 2016 at Crestview Home.

Dorothy was born March 2, 1920 in Stamford, CT. Dorothy was a Sergeant in the Marine Corp. Women’s Reserve during WWII. She worked in various Government Office Buildings in Washington, DC. It was during this time, she met and married her husband: Clarence Bush.

She was a member of the Cainsville United Methodist Church, O.E.S. #23 Bethany, Lifetime member of NRA, National Geographic Society, Charter member of the National WWII Memorial and a charter member of the Women’s War Memorial.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph John and Frances (Serafina) Parker, husband, Clarence, all her brothers and sisters.

Graveside services with military honors were Thursday, September 15, at Oaklawn Cemetery, Cainsville, MO; burial Oaklawn Cemetery, Cainsville. Memorial gifts: Oaklawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Stoklasa Memorial Chapel, Cainsville. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.