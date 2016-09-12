Dixie June Nichols, 1935 – 2016

Bethany, MO: Dixie June Nichols, 81, Bethany, MO passed away Saturday, September 10, 2016 at Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany, MO.

She was born June 3, 1935 in Harrison County, Missouri the daughter of Ira M. and Artie Marie (Smith) Smith.

On January 16, 1954, she married Harold D. Nichols in Martinsville, MO. He preceded her in death on December 20, 2006.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Carolyn June Nichols.

Dixie was co-owner and bookkeeper of Nichols Stockyards in Bethany, MO. She was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church, Bethany, MO.

Survivors include sons, Brad (Christine) Nichols, Scott City, KS and Stan Nichols, Bethany, MO; grandsons, Levi and Brady Nichols; great granddaughter, Kayda Nichols; brother, Jerry (Marilyn) Smith and sisters, Joan (John) Beals and Donna Fish all of Bethany, MO.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in the Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home where friends may call after 2:00 p.m. Monday. Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Baptist Church Building Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhom.com.