Darla Mae Sutton Cox, 1941-2016

COFFEY, MO: Darla Mae Sutton Cox, 75, of Coffey, MO passed away Saturday, September 10, 2016 at her home in Coffey, MO.

She was born March 2, 1941 in Harrison County, MO the daughter of Emmett Warren and Eula Mae (Pardun) Sutton.

She lived on several different farmsteads in the area until 1946 when the family settled on the family farm near Coffey, MO.

She attended Coffey R-1 School graduating in 1959. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at Coffey Baptist Church in 2000 and was a member of Coffey Baptist Church.

Her only child, Garrett Wayne, was born in 1960 in Bethany, MO. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Darla worked at Lambert’s Cap Factory after high school at the Pattonsburg facility, and later transferred to the Gallatin facility. In 1976 she took employment in Albany, MO working there until the factory closed in the 1980’s. At that time she was needed at home to care for her elderly mother. She took care of her mother in their home and remained home after her mother’s passing in 1994.

She loved seeing her grandchildren and hosted Thanksgiving and Christmas Dinners until her health began to fail. Her home was filled with pictures of the grandchildren at various ages.

Her next love was her church. When her health permitted, she enjoyed attending services at Coffey Baptist Church.

Darla enjoyed reading, listing to country music and gospel music, and talking to friends on the phone.

Darla is preceded in death by her father, Emmett Sutton in 1982, her mother, Eula Mae Sutton in 1994, and her granddaughter, Jeanie Cox in 2004.

She is survived by her son Garret Cox and daughter-in-law, Pamela Cox of Coffey, MO; grandchildren, James Cox (Alexis) of St. Joseph, MO, Nicholas Cox (Bethany) of New Hampton, MO, Kristy Cox of Lexington, KY; and eight great grandchildren. She leaves cousins and a host of friends and will be sadly missed by all.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 16 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Coffey Cemetery, Coffey, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home where friends may call after 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Coffey Baptist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com