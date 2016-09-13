Adda Lorde Thomas, 1927-2016

BETHANY, MO: Loree Thomas, 89, of Bethany, MO passed away Monday, September 12, 2016 at Bethany Care Center, Bethany, MO.

She was born March 30, 1927 in Harrison County, MO the daughter of Charles Mansur and Ollie Mae (Imes) Taggart. They preceded her in death.

On November 9, 1947 she married Doyle Thomas. He survives of the home.

In addition to her parents, Loree was preceded in death by her great granddaughter, Everly Loree Cofer; sisters, Bonna Fordyce and Betty Bruner; and half-sister Lois Wooderson.

Survivors in addition to her husband Doyle include sons, David (Pat) Thomas, Lubbock, TX, Larry Thomas, Beatrice, NE, Clarke (Arlene) Thomas, St. Louis, MO, Paul Thomas, Bethany, MO; daughter, Anne (Peter) Neff, Cleveland, OH; 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Loree has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 17 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Prairie Chapel Church and/or Bethany Senior Center in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com