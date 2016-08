It would be impossible to find anyone who has seen more Bethany fairs than Kathryn Turpin, who has run a popcorn stand at the entrance of the grandstands since 1959.

But, even more impressive, Kathryn was actually born on the fairgrounds three months after the fair celebrated its 11th anniversary in 1927. Her parents, John and Zelma (King) Kemp, lived in a house on the north edge of the fairgrounds.