Turley splattered with affection

Becky Turley, who began work at City Hall during the conversion to computer financial records, retired Friday afternoon from her city treasurer position.

Becky was honored at a reception at City Hall attended by customers and city employees. She was showered by the staff with silly string and confetti as she left the back door of City Hall at quitting time on Friday.

Becky worked for two years as the city’s elected collector and was appointed as treasurer in November of 1989. Marilyn Smith was the city clerk at that time.

“There wasn’t anyplace that you could go for training in computers,” she recalled.

City employees read utility meters manually at that time before converting to the smart meter system that can be read in City Hall.

“That was a huge change,” she said.

Turley has worked with several auditors over the years to keep the city’s financial records in order.

“You are not required to have an audit every year but the city has chosen to do so,” she said.

Becky’s husband Terry passed away in August of 2012. He was a longtime cable television installer.

She said retirement will allow her to spend more time with her grandchildren who are involved in sports and music.

She has two daughters, Stephanie Madison of St. Joseph and Teresa Reinert of Bethany.

She said she plans to learn more about football since her grandson is a running back at Central High School in St. Joseph.