Sherry Romaine Perrin, 77, Kansas City, Kan., passed away August 15, 2016 at Providence Medical Center.

Born on October 12, 1938, at home near Blue Ridge, Mo. (Harrison County). She was a registered nurse and nursing supervisor. She enjoyed nursing over many years at Bethany Medical Center and Providence Medical Center, retiring in 2005. She loved God, her family, friends and her church (Haven Baptist Church). She was a Sunday school teacher for many years and led many bible study groups at various nursing homes in the Kansas City, Kan., area. She loved her family and hosted many annual Thanksgiving dinners at her home for 20+ family members, who after the meal played football and named the event the “Turkey Bowl”.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Mildred (Nally) Smith, and sister Norma Jean Smith.

She is survived by her children, RL Perrin, of the home; Linnea Cullumber and her husband Ed, Liberty, Mo.; sisters, Donna Carter (Harold) Gilman City, Mo., Mary Lee Chance (Jim), Gilman City, Mo.; brother, Lawrence Smith (Lois), Forsyth, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

