School library gets makeover

By Emma Coulthard

The South Harrison Elementary School was able to give their students a new library makeover for the school year.

Everything in the library has been revamped and updated, including the new Librarian Heather Fitzgerald’s, desk that is now lined with chalkboards to allow quotes and messages to be displayed.

The whole makeover is due to the gracious donations that were made by Gumdrop Books as well as the Fitzgerald Family Foundation.

With this funding the school was able to purchase new seating areas for students, including fun beanbag chairs and new pod-style seating that no doubt will attract the children’s attention.

They also brought in new bookshelves to line the walls and added a fresh coat of paint. The room is topped off with new rugs that add a more modern feel to the room and invite children to sit and read together on the amusing buddy rugs.

One of the more unique pieces in the room would have to be the decoupage table that is covered in all kinds of children’s book covers and character pictures. It’s a fun addition to the already fantastic room.

Children’s desire to read will soar now that they have such a exciting place to let their imaginations wonder.