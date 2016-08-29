Sadowsky earns Showmanship Award

August 29, 2016
Mardee Sadowsky, 15, of Eagleville, received champion showmanship in the 4-H Angus Show at the 2016 Missouri State Fair on August 11. Mardee is the daughter of Jim and Teela Sadowsky and is a sophomore.
