Ruff and Carmichael earn silver award

Members of Girl Scout Troop #8279 of Bethany, Mo., have spent the summer earning their silver award. The silver award is the second highest award given in Girl Scouts, followed by the gold award. The silver award is to be earned while a girl is a cadet (sixth, seventh, eighth grade). The girls must have completed a journey, which is another service project and completed this sustainable service project that requires 50 service hours in order to receive this award. Haylee Ruff and Sara Carmichael have done just that.

READ FULL STORY…http://www.bethanyclipper.com/subscriptions